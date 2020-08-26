Bray Wyatt Sends an Ominous Threat to Goldberg

✖

Bray Wyatt captured the WWE Universal Championship for the second time in his career on Sunday, defeating Goldberg as "The Fiend" in the main event of the SummerSlam pay-per-view. Wyatt started off 2020 with the Blue Brand's top championship, but lost it in unceremonious fashion to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the Super ShowDown event back in February. The former WCW star hasn't been back on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 (and won't be back until next year, according to the contract details he recently gave in an interview), but Wyatt decided to send him a friendly warning to stay away nonetheless.

Dearest @Goldberg, Don't worry old friend we fixed it. Don't listen to what they say, you and I know they're wrong. I forgive you!" Wyatt wrote.

Dearest @Goldberg , Don’t worry old friend we fixed it. Don’t listen to what they say, you and I know they’re wrong. I forgive you! But please, if you see the red walk away from it. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 26, 2020

It's been widely reported that WWE originally planned on Wyatt beating Goldberg and putting his title on the line against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. But those plans were changed when Goldberg pushed to go over, believing his character would be damaged in the eyes of younger fans if he lost to a "monster" like The Fiend.

The change in plans resulted in Wyatt facing John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Fun House match, a cinematic match Cena has openly praised in interviews since then. Wyatt gave his reactions (while still somewhat in character) to Cena's comments in a recent interview with ESPN.

"John's such a sweet guy, isn't he? What a sweet guy that John Cena is," Wyatt said. "What a sweet, sweet guy. I've been through so much with John Cena, you know, it's amazing to me to see him, you know, from the star he always was turned into this gigantic movie star. And John is very much the type of person you have to earn his respect. Because he doesn't just give it, he's very forward that way. So hearing that phrase, for me and Seth [Rollins], it's a big deal because, like I said, John is this huge star. That's a milestone, for me and my legacy, I think it's pretty neat."

