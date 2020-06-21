Bray Wyatt Teases the Return of The Wyatt Family

Bray Wyatt returned to Friday Night SmackDown this past week to reignite his feud with Braun Strowman over the WWE Universal Championship. But instead of summoning The Fiend like many fans expected, Wyatt appeared via the Firefly Fun House in his classic Wyatt Family cult leader persona. With the exception of a brief appearance in the Firefly Fun House Match with John Cena back at WrestleMania, Wyatt hasn't used that version of himself in years, but it looks like it might be making a comeback to get inside the mind of The Monster Among Men.

On Sunday Wyatt took to Twitter to play along with the Father's Day festivities, writing "Daddy's Back. #LetTheSinBegin. And Always... #DownWithTheMachine." He posted an old photo of himself alongside Erick Rowan and a younger Strowman.

Unfortunately, Strowman is the only full Wyatt Family member (not counting Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton) still in the company. Luke Harper was released late last year and now wrestles as Brodie Lee in AEW, while Rowan was one of the 30+ wrestlers to get cut from the roster back in April.

Strowman has been Universal Champion since he defeated Goldberg for the title back at WrestleMania 36. "The Monster Among Men" originally wasn't even booked for the show, but after Roman Reigns decided to step away from the event he was quickly slotted into the match. As he explained in an interview on The Bump, Strowman had to drop everything during a family trip to Wisconsin and get back down to Orlando in time for the taping.

"So I literally got into Wisconsin for three hours, went back, jumped on a jet, flew back to Orlando, landed at 1:30 in the morning," Strowman explained."I got up, hit the ground running and lo and behold, came out of the back end and the Universal Champion. It's surreal. It really is.

"Since I started doing this, I've had naysayers and haters say that I would never, never hold that title. That wasn't a title for a guy like me, the way I look, the way I wrestle, the way I carry myself," he continued. "It's a great feeling being able to make people eat crow and then and show the world that even when people doubt you and say that you can't accomplish something, that if you're willing to work and, you know, put everything you have and then you're being in power and the mindset of achieving something in life that you can do it."

Since winning the title, Strowman has successfully defended it against Wyatt and The Miz & John Morrison.

