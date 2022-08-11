WWE Fans Celebrate The Fiend's SummerSlam Debut Turning Three Years Old

Bray Wyatt first introduced the world to his Firefly Funhouse persona in April 2019. But the character's demonic alter-ego, The Fiend, wouldn't make his in-ring debut until SummerSlam that August in which he demolished a helpless Finn Balor in just over three minutes. The biggest takeaway from the match was the Fiend's haunting entrance, which included a revamped version of his entrance theme by Code Orange and a lantern made to look like his previous character had been beheaded. The haunting visuals would stay with Wyatt for the remainder of his WWE career, and while booking surrounding The Fiend would stumble in the years that followed, his entrance remained unforgettable.

Thursday marked three years since the first time Wyatt wrestled as The Fiend. Check out some of the reactions in the list below and tell us your favorite Wyatt memory down in the comments!