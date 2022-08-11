WWE Fans Celebrate The Fiend's SummerSlam Debut Turning Three Years Old
Bray Wyatt first introduced the world to his Firefly Funhouse persona in April 2019. But the character's demonic alter-ego, The Fiend, wouldn't make his in-ring debut until SummerSlam that August in which he demolished a helpless Finn Balor in just over three minutes. The biggest takeaway from the match was the Fiend's haunting entrance, which included a revamped version of his entrance theme by Code Orange and a lantern made to look like his previous character had been beheaded. The haunting visuals would stay with Wyatt for the remainder of his WWE career, and while booking surrounding The Fiend would stumble in the years that followed, his entrance remained unforgettable.
Thursday marked three years since the first time Wyatt wrestled as The Fiend. Check out some of the reactions in the list below and tell us your favorite Wyatt memory down in the comments!
Spectacle
3 years ago today, The Fiend would make his chilling first entrance at SummerSlam.
I really miss the spectacle. pic.twitter.com/oqNqB89z9V— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 11, 2022
You Are Missed
3 years ago today ❤️— Maggie (@Maggie_IK) August 11, 2022
God, I miss The Fiend 🥲 pic.twitter.com/hWrprs4prl
Fumble
The Fiend might be one of the biggest fumbles by Vincent Kennedy McMahon in recent memory. https://t.co/kZNzeRTwZ2— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 11, 2022
Let Him In
3 years ago The Fiend @Windham6 beat Finn Balor at #SummerSlam #TheFiend #BrayWyatt #TheWyattOG pic.twitter.com/qKndByjKUY— ₮ⱧɆ ₩Ɏ₳₮₮ Ø₲ (@SOAismyReligion) August 11, 2022
Gone In A Flash
3 years ago on this day finn met the fiend at Summerslam & well Got completely destroyed! pic.twitter.com/ufqSxs8qDQ— ᭙𝓲ꪶꪶ ☠︎︎ (@HeelBalor) August 11, 2022
Interesting Timing
Me seeing rumours about Bray Wyatt returning to WWE on the three year anniversary of the Fiend’s debut match: pic.twitter.com/PtgViOgi9S— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 11, 2022
Iconic
3 YEARS AGO TODAY...
The Fiend debuts at Summerslam 2019, squashing Finn Balor in 3 minutes and wowing fans with THAT entrance. pic.twitter.com/UoZjCz8Ojr— Wrestling Should Be Fun (@WSBFun) August 11, 2022