Latest Update on Bray Wyatt’s Wrestling Future Heading Into 2022

Bray Wyatt was suddenly released by the WWE back in late July, and while a number of reports about him possibly popping up in other companies have emerged since then, the former WWE Champion has yet to wrestle a match since his 90-day “No Compete” clause expired. AEW and Impact Wrestling, the United States’ second and third-biggest promotions, have often come up as possible landing spots, though Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer wrote this week that neither spot is likely for the immediate future. He wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “The last we heard was that he had the movie gig and didn’t want to come back so soon,” later noting, “At one point he was apart on money from both promotions.”

Meltzer noted that there’s also talk from within the WWE about potentially bringing him back, though it’s unclear if he has any interest in that. Wyatt was under the WWE umbrella for about 12 years, though he wasn’t on WWE TV from the night after WrestleMania 37 up until his release.

Jason Baker of Callosum Studios announced last month that he and Wyatt were working on a new horror movie together. Baker, who helped create the look and segments for Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend, told Metro, “He’s a phenomenal collaborator, he’s become a really good friend, and we’re actually — you’re the first person that we’re publicly telling about. We’re starting a film at the end of the month. …Two weeks to go, we’re filming in Tennessee,’ Baker said. ‘It’s a feature film and it’s something really new and different. I’d say probably the best way to describe it is Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu.”

Baker spoke with the Wrestling Reality podcast back in 2019 about what it’s like working with Wyatt behind the scenes. Where do you think Wyatt will go next in regards to wrestling? Let us know in the comments below!

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”