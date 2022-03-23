WWE Fans Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13

Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13 is considered by many to be one of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all time. The bloody submission match pulled off a double turn for both men, allowing Hart to revitalize his WWE run by becoming a heel while Austin continued his ascendance up the card to become the biggest star of the era. Wednesday marked the 25th anniversary of the match and many fans took to Twitter to celebrate. You can see some of the best reactions below.

While Hart has long been retired, Austin will take part in this year’s WrestleMania by appearing as a special guest on The KO Show with Kevin Owens. Based on the comments of both men, expect a fight to break out during the segment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jim Ross Crowns It The True WrestleMania Main Event

https://twitter.com/adfreeshows/status/1506692348813758464?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Epitome

https://twitter.com/WWEGP/status/1506682078653521922?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Go Watch It

https://twitter.com/smFISHMAN/status/1506628109302472708?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Timeless

https://twitter.com/NatbyNature/status/1506660569402720268?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Legendary

https://twitter.com/BodyslamNet/status/1506598952417861633?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What Say You?

https://twitter.com/SteveFall/status/1506653478105534476?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Tribute on AEW Dynamite?