WWE's Briggs and Jensen Retain NXT UK Tag Team Titles Thanks to Chaotic Brawl

The first match of tonight's WWE NXT was a battle for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships, with Briggs and Jensen defending their Titles against Gallus, who would be represented by Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. Gallus previously held the NXT UK Tag Team Championships for an impressively long run, and they were hoping to add even more days to their overall reign tonight. Unfortunately, it didn't go their way, but not because they lost. At one point during the match Fallon Henley, Briggs, and Jensen were all attacked by Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend, and that brawl drove all of them towards the back and out of the ring. They would be counted out and Gallus would get the win, but the Titles can't be won with a count-out victory, so Briggs and Jensen are still the NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

Wolfgang went right after Jensen to kick off the match and then Coffey tagged in to keep up the momentum. Despite the early start Jensen got to his corner and tagged in Briggs, but Coffey and Wolfgang were quickly isolating him and wearing him down. This would continue for a bit until Briggs managed to escape and tag in Jensen, and they combined to clear the ring and drive Gallus to the outside.

Briggs was soon in the ring and in control of Coffey, but things changed a bit when he got to his partner and tagged Wolfgang in. They looked to wear down Briggs and keep him from tagging in Jensen, combining at times to keep Briggs in the middle of the ring and from gaining any forward momentum.

Wolfgang tagged in and kept the pressure on, clubbing Briggs in the face and sending him into Coffey's knee. Coffey went for a cover but Briggs managed to kicked out. Jensen was trying to root his partner on and it seemed to work, as Briggs sent Coffey airborne and then tagged in Briggs, who knocked down all of Gallus with big punches and slams, even knocking down Mark.

Then Lash Legend came to the ring and attacked Fallon Henley, and she was followed by Pretty Deadly, who attacked Briggs and Jensen and left the ring. The bell hit and Gallus called for the Titles, but the referee then told them that the Titles wouldn't switch on a count out. That's when Diamond Mine came out and attacked Gallus, getting some payback from last episode, and Gallus had to be dragged to the back.

