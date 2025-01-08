WWE Brings Shocking End to Trick Williams Era with New NXT Champion

After a night of new Champions, it was time for the main event of WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. With the NXT Championship on the line, it would be Trick Williams defending his Title against Oba Femi, though it was originally supposed to be a Triple Threat with Eddy Thorpe in the mix as well. Femi attacked Thorpe ahead of the match to make sure that didn’t happen, but Thorpe still found a way to get involved. Thorpe would bring in the chair that would help determine the new Champion, and while Thorpe was holding the chair, it was actually Femi who would throw Williams’ knee into it and seize the opportunity to pin him right after. Oba Femi has now officially closed the Trick Williams era, and the era of Oba Femi has now begun.

Williams and Femi locked up, with Femi slamming Williams down, but Williams soon returned the favor with a big time slam that knocked Femi out of the ring. Suddenly Thorpe was seen coming out of the backstage area with a chair and heading to the ring. Williams almost ended the match with a rock bottom on Femi, but Femi kicked out of the pin at 2.

Williams and Femi went back and forth one ono one, and Williams got the better of the exchange with a backbreaker and a big slam to the mat, followed by another slam that sent Femi face first to the mat. Williams was on a roll, but he was caught and slammed down by Femi, only to counter with a DDT and a roundhouse kick into a pin. Femi however would kick out of it.

Femi knocked Williams off his feet with an uppercut, and then a powerslam into a cover was cut off by Thorpe, who pulled the referee out of the ring. Femi went to work on Thorpe, punishing him with kicks and a spinebuster before just tossing him across the ring. Femi hit an uppercut and then got rocked with the Trick Shot into a pin, but Femi somehow kicked out.

Femi pushed Williams’ next Trick Shot attempt right into a chair, which also knocked Thorpe back since he was holding the chair. Femi then capitalized, power slamming Williams and getting the 3-count, officially closing out the Trick Williams era and beginning what is likely going to be a lengthy new era of new NXT Champion Oba Femi.

What did you think of the match and of New Year’s Evil? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!