How Brock Lesnar Helped Gable Steveson Decide to Sign With WWE

WWE officially announced earlier this month that the promotion had signed Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson to its first NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) contract. Steveson then explained to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that his three-year deal with the company kicks in immediately after his final year at the University of Minnesota, and that he’ll begin his training while also pursuing another national championship in the NCAA’s heavyweight division. Steveson explained elsewhere in the interview that “The Beast” Brock Lesnar helped him with his decision to begin his pro wrestling career. Prior to his WWE career, Lesnar also competed at Minnesota and won a national championship.

“Besides talking to guys like Lesnar and Triple H and such, I haven’t actually talked to another collegiate wrestler in WWE….[Brock] was a good part [of the decision] because the Brock Lesnar path, like we talked about, he started with WWE and went to the NFL and made it to the final stages of being on the team, then went to UFC,” Steveson said (h/t Inside The Ropes). “So, I mean the Brock Lesnar route is helpful for me, and I want to pave my own way and have my own destiny. He was a big help in this, and it was cool that he gave me some guidance.”

Steveson has already pitched the idea of becoming a “Paul Heyman Guy” just like Lesnar once he’s in the WWE, something Heyman has already started to run with in interviews.

“If I ever go to WWE, I’d be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy,’” Steveson told Sports Illustrated last month. “Heyman is a legend. We’d be two people doing great things, and that would be a tough team to beat. And I’ve known Brock since I was in high school. He’s been there for me for a long time, making sure I do things the right way and put my best foot forward.”

