Latest Update on Brock Lesnar Returning at WWE WrestleMania 37

✖

Brock Lesnar hasn't appeared on WWE programming since he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36 last April. "The Beast Incarnate" then made headlines in late August when it was discovered that his latest contract had expired, effectively making him a free agent. Lesnar has been a staple of WWE's biggest events for nearly a decade, main-eventing seven of the last nine SummerSlams and competing in world championship matches in five of the last six WrestleManias.

But now that WWE has confirmed WrestleMania 37 will take place in front of tens of thousands of fans at Raymond James Stadium in April, will Lesnar be brought back into the fold? Triple H provided an update on the situation while speaking with the Hindustan Times this week.

"One of the things I have learned about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do," he said. "Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell. If wants to show up at WrestleMania he will, if he doesn't he won't. The only way to get that answer is to call Brock Lesnar."

If and when Lesnar does return, he might not have his advocate to speak for him. Paul Heyman now works as the "Special Counsel" to Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the question of "what happens when Reigns and Lesnar are both wrestling on the same show again>" is a question Heyman hasn't been keen on answering.

"Brock Lesnar is very aware that I am working with Roman Reigns," Heyman said in an interview with Sports Illustrated back in September. "There shouldn't be any confusion here. Brock Lesnar legitimately does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. There is no shortage of box-office appeal in the name Brock Lesnar. If and when Brock Lesnar wants to capitalize on that box office appeal, his name will be ringing from the headlines the moment he decides to return to the ring."

Lesnar and Reigns' rivalry is well-documented. Reigns failed to beat Lesnar at both WrestleMania 31 and 34, but finally ended his record-long Universal Championship reign at the 2018 SummerSlam event. Reigns now finds himself as the dominant heel Universa Champion on SmackDown, taking shortcuts to retain his title against the likes of Jey Uso and Kevin Owens.