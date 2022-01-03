WWE Fans Debate Who Should Challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship First

Brock Lesnar closed out WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view on Saturday night by winning the WWE Championship for the sixth time in his career. Lesnar pinned current champion Big E to win the gold, and other than a few camera shots directed at Bobby Lashley it wasn’t quite clear who would get the first crack at “The Beast” (especially since he’s spent all of his time since returning to the company on the Blue Brand). WWE’s official Twitter account posted a photo of Lesnar on Sunday and asked the fans at home who they think should challenge Lesnar first.
Who do you think takes on Lesnar at the Royal Rumble later this month? Does he hold the title all the way to WrestleMania 38 in April? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!