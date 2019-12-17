Watch: Buddy Murphy Hits Jerry Lawler With Aleister Black’s Jacket During TLC

Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black turned out to have one of the best matches of the night at Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view. But before the pair kicked things into high gear, fans couldn’t help but laugh when Murphy balled up Black’s jacket and tossed it at his opponent, only to miss and wind up hitting Jerry Lawler at the commentary table. The camera didn’t cut to Lawler, but he could be heard reacting to the coat flying right at him.

lol Buddy Murphy hit Lawler with Aleister Black’s jacket#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/Io44qe4kYL — GIF Skull – Kabuki Lawyer Number 1 #WWETLC (@GIFSkull) December 16, 2019

Black wound up winning after an intense final sequence that saw him suddenly whip out the Black Mass kick.

Aleister Black & Buddy Murphy had one hell of a match last night. The finish to the match was fantastic. #WWE #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/R5TO8LHr60 — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) December 16, 2019

After the show WWE posted a poll for fans to decide what the best match of the night was. Black vs. Murphy won with 40 percent of the vote.

Which was your favorite match at #WWETLC? — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019

During an interview with CBS Sports earlier in the year, Murphy revealed that a few NXT live event matches with Black were what inspired him to reinvent himself within the WWE, namely by cutting some serious weight to transform himself into a powerhouse on 205 Live.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to die on my sword. I’m going to do what I do, and it’s going to rub a lot of people the wrong way, but you might as well go out on your own sword,’” Murphy said.

“I rubbed people the wrong way because they wanted it a set way, but I felt like I had to do what I loved and I wanted to bring back what I loved,” he added. “That was the starting point for what you see today. The love for wrestling is back in me, and I think you can see that by the quality that I want to produce. I want to be the best I can be and be known as one of the best in the world and for people to realize that I was always this from the beginning.”