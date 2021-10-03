Former WWE Star Teases Being The Joker in AEW Dynamite’s Casino Ladder Match

All Elite Wrestling will celebrate the anniversary of AEW Dynamite launching on TNT this week with a loaded Dynamite card featuring a seven-way Casino Ladder Match for a future shot at the AEW World Championship. Jon Moxley, Pac, Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy have all been confirmed for the match while the seventh entrant will enter as the surprise “Joker.” The company has used these surprise final entrants in casino-themed matches as a way to introduce new stars to the company in the past, including Brian Cage, Lio Rush and (most recently) Ruby Soho. And now that the 90-day No Compete clause has expired for a lot of WWE wrestlers who were cut over the summer, there’s plenty of speculation that a new name could pop up on Wednesday.

One wrestler has already started playing into the speculation, as Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) took to Twitter on Sunday and posted a logo of a Joker playing card. Matthews has refrained from giving away his next move in interviews since his release, though he did somewhat play into the backstory of Malakai Black by posting a short film where he was released from the same asylum Black broke out of right before his debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/SNM_Buddy/status/1444746081519161348?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but whether I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can’t! In my opinion I haven’t even hit my peak yet and I’m excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me… the whole world will know what I meant by ‘Best Kept Secret’ Thank you all!” Matthews wrote when his release was first confirmed.

Do you think Matthews will be the final entrant? Or could it be someone already in the company like Hangman Page? Let us know in the comments!