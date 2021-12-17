WWE Calls Roman Reigns the Needle Mover on Newest Shirt

WWE’s Roman Reigns has a number of names and titles at the moment, including the Tribal Chief, but in recent weeks he has added a new one to the mix. After delivering a big match against John Cena at SummerSlam, Reigns said he was a “legitimate needle mover”, though it was also a bit of a dig at CM Punk, who he said was never over as he thought. Now you can pick up a new shirt with Reigns’ newest moniker at the WWE shop, featuring Reigns’ logo and the words Needle Mover with a gauge at the top (via Fightful).

The shirt’s gauge features four areas, and those include Jobber, Mid-Carder, Main Eventer, and Tribal Chief. You can pick up the new Needle Mover shirt right here.

As for those original comments, you can find what Reigns told Ariel Helwani below.

“I can see it from both perspectives,” Reigns said. “A rising tide raises all the boats, right? Everybody benefits. So I do think there’s that strange threshold, but those statements are coming from bitter people who possibly thought that they were better than they really were. When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as John Cena and he wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle, like The Rock [did]. It just was what it was.”

“From a full-time performer [perspective], I understand the frustration and wanting more but like I said before, you gotta take it. I am a full-time performer, but I’ve done everything that needs to be done to stay in this position, to be in this position, to continue to make the opportunities for myself to be in the main event of a SummerSlam against John Cena,” Reigns said.

“If anybody ever comes along to try to push me out of that scenario, I’m going to fight like hell to keep the ground that I’ve made. It’s one of those debatable — we can go back and forth and we can change our perspective if you’re one of those types of people who can see it in a different set of eyes, but I really think if more eyeballs are being brought to our product and of course, it depends on who it is, but a guy like John Cena who is starring in multiple movies this summer so — and when it comes down to it, [John] earned the right, he’s at that portion of his career where he is a part-time performer, I’m not going to complain,” Reigns said. “I’m just going to capitalize on him being here and everything he brings with that. That’s the whole gimmick to me is this is John Cena. Why wouldn’t I want him to be in the ring? Why wouldn’t I want him to come to me?”

