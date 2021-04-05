WWE Superstars Accepting Cameo Requests Ahead of WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE and the online service Cameo announced on Monday that a select group of WWE Superstars will be accepting Cameo requests ahead of WrestleMania 37. Each wrestler will only be completing the first 15 requests sent their way and the offer will lat from April 5 through April 9. WrestleMania 37 will take place inside Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on April 10-11.

The list of available wrestlers can be seen below, along wiht how much money you'll have to pay per video:

AJ Styles ($400)

Daniel Bryan ($400)

Randy Orton ($500)

Bobby Lashley ($200)

Drew McIntyre ($250)

Rhea Ripley ($150)

Kevin Owens ($250)

Sami($200)

Seth Rollins ($400)

Shane McMahon ($500)

Alexa Bliss ($400)

Asuka ($200)

Braun Strowman ($250)

Damian Priest ($150)

Kofi Kingston ($250)

John Morrison ($200)

Omos ($150)

Miz ($250)

Riddle ($200)

Sheamus ($250)

Xavier Woods ($250)

Apollo Crews ($200)

Bianca Belar

Big E ($250)

Cesaro

Even though his videos are some of the most expensive, Seth Rollins seems to have issues with his asking price.

They put me on the CAMEO FOR WRESTLEMANIA!! THEY SHOULD BE CHARGING 459 TIMES THAT AMOUNT! WHAT A STEAL!! Check out my Cameo profile: https://t.co/TiTe847nyD — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 5, 2021

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two