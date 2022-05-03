One Reason Why WWE TV Has So Many Camera Cuts

✖

One of the biggest complaints WWE fans have about the TV presentation of Monday Night Raw, NXT 2.0, Friday Night SmackDown and monthly premium live events (pay-per-views) is the barrage of camera cuts and camera shakes during matches. The criticism is often brought up by fans on social media with Kevin Dunn, WWE's Executive Vice President of Television Production, often taking the blame. But according to Mike Mansury, who previously worked as VP of WWE's Global Television Production, the decision isn't Dunn's fault.

"I will choose to protect the nameless person, but I will say the rapid camera cutting, to my recollection, that came into play when The Shield debuted," Mansury told Conrad Thompson (h/t Fightful). "The whole purpose behind it, was to make what you see on-screen with the three characters of The Shield and the push, was to make it seem all that more chaotic. At the time, it worked. I can see now, after so many years of doing it, a lot of viewers feel like they're on a queasy thrill ride, but that was the intent of it initially. A lot of it is done to protect the magic. You don't want to expose the business. A big part of the business is how it's done on TV. If you're exposing the magic, you're killing the fun for everybody. That's the approach and the rapid camera cut situation, it was born out of creating and exciting and chaotic feel for when the Shield were doing the three-on-one beatdowns early in their run. It's hard to break some habits, but shoutout to the gentleman who shares my initials who created that concept."

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose debuted as The Shield at Survivor Series 2012. Reigns is now the top star in the company with a record-breaking reign as WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins is a four-time world champion and perennial main eventer for the company and Ambrose now works in AEW as Jon Moxley. As a former AEW World Champion, Mox has been working alongside Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta and William Regal as the Blackpool Combat Club for several months.