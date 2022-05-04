WWE's Cameron Grimes Retains NXT North American Championship at Spring Breakin

✖

WWE NXT was Spring Breakin this week, and kicking off the special edition episode was a Triple Threat match for the NXT North American Championship. North American Champion Cameron Grimes was set to take on Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes, Hayes went right at Sikoa and then at Grimes, but Sikoa would send him through the air and he would retreat from Grimes and Sikoa, who were prepping super kicks. Then Sikoa and Grimes would go at it for a minute and Grimes would go for two covers but Sikkoa kicked out of both. Grimes went at Sikoa with kicks to the legs, and then Hayes would eat a kick as soon as he rolled back in.

Sikoa would scout Grimes' kick and then Hayes would get involved, and he knocked backed Sikoa and sent Grimes into the corner. Then Sikoa gave chase and charged Grimes and Hayes would bounce off the ropes and knock him down hard to the mat. Hayes got Grimes caught in the ropes and then brought a leg drop down on him.

Grimes would get back on his feet and knock Hayes to the floor and cover Sikoa after a forearm off the ropes, but Hayes would break up the pin. Sikoa hit Hayes with a clothesline and then Grimes knocked Sikoa down only to eat the turnbuckle when he charged back in towards the corner. Hayes then hit a sick move that knocked Sikoa down, and Grimes barreled into Hayes for a cover attempt, but Sikoa broke it up.

Hayes would come back with a vengeance, and he was in control for a while but Grimes and Sikoa would get their own flashes and even things back out. They traded punches and chops in the ring, and then Grimes went for a kick on Hayes but he dodged it, causing Grimes to kick Hayes. Then Sikoa reversed Hayes and slammed him in the corner, and then charged into both. He then flipped Grimes over, caught Hayes, and then slammed Hayes into Grimes. Sikoa hit a spinning kick on Hayes and went for the pin, but Grimes broke it up.

Grimes missed on his next attack but connected on both opponents afterward and then slammed Hayes into a cover but Hayes kicked out at the last minute. Hayes returned the favor and pinned Grimes, but he kicked out as well. Hayes went up top and ate a kick from Sikoa. Sikoa then went up top and hit a splash on Grimes, and just as the 3 count was about to hit Hayes came crashing in to break it up. Sikoa would catch Hayes only to have Grimes crash into them, and he was able to cover Sikoa and get the pin the win, and Grimes retains his NXT North American Championship.

