Carmella Blasts WWE Fans Who Are Already Criticizing Her New Persona

After being absent from WWE television since Money in the Bank, Carmella made her return to WWE television on this week's Friday Night SmackDown by revealing she was the mystery woman being featured in vignettes for the past few weeks. And while many fans were happy to see her back, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was bombarded by comments on social media for criticizing her new "Untouchable" gimmick (comparing it previous "glamourous" gimmicks like Emmalina and Eva Marie).

"Been off tv & out of the public eye for over five months," Carmella wrote. "I come back for one night & the amount of negative comments I see just based on my looks alone is disgusting. I forgot what a toxic place social media can truly be. Thank god I know what a hot b— I am."

Been off tv & out of the public eye for over five months. I come back for one night & the amount of negative comments I see just based on my looks alone is disgusting. I forgot what a toxic place social media can truly be. Thank god I know what a hot bitch I am. 💁🏼‍♀️😘 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) October 3, 2020

She also shot down the idea that she was out of action because she got a nose job.

No nose job here, just my natural schnoz! I’m Italian and a lady wrestler. Your face is perfect though. 😚 https://t.co/ohw0ULpi3A — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) October 3, 2020

Carmella explained in her return promo that she "forgot" who she was and a little "lost along the way," as photos of her working as a babyface alongside R-Truth flashed on the screen. The promo made it pretty clear that she's a heel again.

Carmella and Truth were unceremoniously split up last year as part of the 2019 WWE Draft. The former champ then started working on SmackDown in a tag team with Dana Brooke before her sudden departure from television.

To remember who you are, you need to forget who they told you to be. ✨ pic.twitter.com/4Q8hUOStFQ — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) October 4, 2020

