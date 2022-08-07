WWE: Possible Injury Suffered at Saturday's Live Event in North Charleston

WWE hosted its latest Saturday Night's Main Event at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday night. Fans who attended the event started reporting throughout the night that the Raw Women's Championship match had an issue when Carmella had to be helped to the back during a triple threat with current champion Bianca Belair and Asuka. The former women's champion spent a good chunk of the match rolling out of the ring to try and generate heat from the crowd, but after a backflip spot she rolled out of the ring once again and the referee threw up the "X" to signify an injury.

The severity of the injury is unclear and Carmella hasn't said anything about it on Twitter. Based on the video below, it looks like she smacked her head against Belair's tailbone as "The EST" performed a backflip from the second rope.

Meanwhile, her husband Corey Graves posted a since-deleted tweet about the incident. He wrote, "LOVE learning that my f—ing wife got injured at a live event via Twitter." Stay tuned for more updates on the situation as they become available.

This story is developing...