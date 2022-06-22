WWE's Carmelo Hayes Retains NXT North American Title With Some Help from Santos Escobar

The main event of tonight's WWE NXT was for the North American Championship, pitting Champion Carmelo Hayes against the Don of NXT Tony D'Angelo. D'Angelo brought his entire army with him to the ring while Hayes had Trick Williams by his side, and the numbers advantage was a factor throughout the match. At one point it looked like D'Angelo had this win in the bag, calling upon his crew to help him. That's when Santos Escobar made the decision to help his opponent, passing some brass knuckles to Carmelo Hayes who clocked D'Angelo and got the win. This will cause some issues between Escobar and D'Angelo, but it might have earned Hayes an ally.

Hayes and D'Angelo taunted each other a bit and then locked up but quickly split apart. They locked up again and this time D'Angelo got the better of the exchange, though Hayes was back on his feet only to get knocked down again. Another exchange followed and Hayes looked to be a bit frustrated after Trick Williams got up on the ring apron only to be greeted by D'Angelo's squad. That got him to back down and Hayes wasn't very happy about it, and he wasn't happy about the slew of offense D'Angelo got in afterwards either.

Hayes would bounce back and clothesline D'Angelo, and then he knocked D'Angelo down and brought his back down on the ring apron. Hayes went to roll him back into the ring but D'Angelo slammed him into the steel steps instead, and Williams was powerless to do anything about it because of the numbers D'Angelo had at his disposal.

Back in the ring D'Angelo hit a backbreaker and then stomped on Hayes before slamming him into the corner turnbuckle. Hayes bought some space with an evasion but was knocked down again with a punt and then an elbow into a cover, but Hayes kicked out of the pin. D'Angelo kept the offense up and went for another cover but Hayes kicked out. D'Angelo punched him in the back and locked in a hold putting pressure on his back and abdomen.

Hayes slammed D'Angelo into the turnbuckle and then hit punches and chops, followed by a slick bounce off the second rope. More punches followed and finally, the momentum was on his side. Hayes took D'Angelo down into a cover but the Don kicked out. D'Angelo caught a kick and then hit a slam into a cover but the Champion kicked out. D'Angelo kept taunting and then slapped Hayes a few times, but Hayes evaded a charge. Then he ended up on his feet and hit a codebreaker into a cover but D'Angelo kicked out.

D'Angelo crawled to his corner and then sent Hayes over top. He crawled over again to his corner and asked Santos for brass knuckles, but Santos passed them over to Hayes. Hayes then clocked D'Angelo with them and covered him, and that was it for the pin and the win.

