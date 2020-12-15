WWE Celebrates the New Year by Literally Beating up 2020

✖

2020 turned out to be an awful year for just about everyone. So to celebrate the year finally coming to an end in a few weeks, WWE released a special video on Monday featuring various WWE Superstars beating up a literal manifestation of the year. The video starts off as if it's an episode of Monday Night Raw, with Drew McIntyre addressing the virtual crowd inside the WWE ThunderDome. He's quickly cut off by a CGI monster in the shape of 2020, as Michael Cole shouts his anger on commentary.

The monster grabs a microphone and starts cutting a promo on the crowd, saying he's glad he ruined all their plans for the year and that they "were never going to join a gym anyway." He then threatens to attack them with murder hornets. McIntyre cuts him off and says he's ready to make sure the world is rid of 2020 once and for all. McIntyre nails the monster with a Claymore, followed by Roman Reigns nailing him with a Superman Punch (it appears they had the monster superimposed over other wrestlers from old footage). Other stars like Bayley, John Cena, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Nia Jax and Randy Orton all get their shots in but it's not enough to keep 2020 down.

Finally, another CGI creature in the shape of 2021 appears and promptly destroys 2020 by hurdling it into the air and powerbombing it onto the mat. What did you think of this unique video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

