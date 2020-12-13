WWE TLC 2020 Betting Odds: Oddsmakers Think One Title Match Is a Toss-Up

✖

TLC will mark WWE's final pay-per-view of 2020, and BetOnline has officially released its betting lines for the top matches on the card. Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers don't expect either Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns to drop their world championships in their respective TLC Matches, nor do they believe Carmella is going to knock Sasha Banks off her perch as SmackDown Women's Champion. But there is one title match where they can't seem to call a winner — the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match between Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler and Asuka & Lana.

"The Ravishing Russian" has been the punching bag for the heel champs for quite some time, with Jax driving her through a commentary table each week for more than two straight months. But will her status as an underdog actually lead to her beating the pair and holding the title with Asuka? Only time will tell.

Check out the betting lines below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (-600) vs. AJ Styles (+350) — Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (-2000) vs. Kevin Owens (+650) — Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks (-350) vs. Carmella (+225)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (-120) vs. Asuka & Lana (-120)

Bray Wyatt (-300) vs. Randy Orton (+200)

During his appearance on this week's The Bump, McIntyre made it clear he wants another match with Reigns following their hard-hitting bout at Survivor Series last month.

"I told Roman that I'm not the same guy; I'm on a whole new level now, and you're going to find that out," McIntyre said. "He kept talking and talking, and [Paul] Heyman kept talking and talking and kept tweeting. I kept my mouth shut because I was going to show through [my] actions what I'm capable of these days, and you saw his emotions change throughout the match. But he knows what I'm all about now. I guarantee that match is going to come back around again one day, and hopefully, it'll be WrestleMania-level."

"I'm the first to admit when I came back to the company and saw how far Roman had come since I was gone, he's proven himself time after time. He talks about levels, and it's not only what you see in the ring, but it's also what he does outside of it as well," he continued. "He's proven himself for years, but I wanted that top spot. I had to work my butt off to get there. It took my 20 years to get there, but I've gotten myself up there. I've still got things to prove. But Roman took it lightly, simple as that. I'm going to knock him back down to Earth, and hopefully back to the Roman I remember, the workhorse. Right now, he's just a piece of crap when it comes to his attitude. But he does get it done in the ring, and he's entertaining to watch."