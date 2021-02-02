WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to Release His First Book

✖

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre announced on Tuesday that his first book, A Chosen Destiny: My Story, will be released on May 4, 2021. The book will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. The book will cover the duration of McIntyre's pro wrestling career thus far, from his time growing up in Scotland to be crowned "The Chosen One" by Vince McMahon at age 22 to his time on the independent scene to eventually returning to WWE and winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

"A CHOSEN DESTINY highlights McIntyre's incredible life journey from a small village in Scotland to the global spotlight of WWE. From a young age, McIntyre dreamed of becoming WWE Champion," a press release on the book read. :With his parents' support, he trained and paid his dues, proving himself to the small crowds on the UK's Butlin circuit. At age 22, McIntyre made his WWE debut and was touted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon as "The Chosen One" to lead WWE into the future. With his destiny in the palm of his hands, he watched as it all slipped through his fingers. Through a series of ill-advised choices and family tragedy, Drew's life and career spiraled. As a surefire champion, he struggled under the pressure of expectations and was eventually released from the company. Facing a crossroads, the powerful Scotsman set a course to show the world the real Drew McIntyre.

"Buoyed by the support of his wife and the memory of his beloved mother, Drew embarked on a mission to recharge, reinvent and revitalize himself to fulfill his destiny," it continued. "A CHOSEN DESTINY is a story of grit, courage, and determination as a fallen Superstar discovers who he truly is and storms back to reclaim his dream."

(Photo: Gallery Books)

"Throughout my career, I have always had an honest and open relationship with my fans," McIntyre said in the release. "I am honored that Gallery Books has given me the opportunity to tell my story in hopes of inspiring others around the world to follow their dreams."

McIntyre is now in his second reign as world champion, having utterly dominated the Monday Night Raw main event scene for nearly a year. After beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, he has successfully defended his championship against Big Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, MVP, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, The Miz, Keith Lee and Goldberg.