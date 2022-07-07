WWE Champion Officially Changes Brands

WWE's Title picture was shaken up at Money in the Bank, and now there's been an official brand shift for one of the new Champions. PWInsider has confirmed that new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has officially been moved from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown, so expect her to be solely on SmackDown for the foreseeable future. WWE does like to feature its Champions on both shows if it can, and Morgan did appear on this past week's Raw, but that was simply a one-off, and it appears Morgan is full-time on the blue brand from here.

This seemed like a no-brainer, but with it being official, you can start to play out some scenarios for the new Champion on the blue brand. Recent reports indicate that Morgan is slated to defend her Title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, but as we've seen with recent events, anything can change.

Having Morgan on SmackDown will also provide some new match-ups for the blue brand, as Morgan hasn't interacted much with stars like Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, and Xia Li. Rousey defended her Title on SmackDown a number of times and put on several fantastic matches, so the runway is clear for Morgan to do the same in the lead-up to the possible rematch against Rosey at SummerSlam.

Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank match against a stellar lineup of superstars, and then afterward teased that she was planning to hang onto it for a while as she only got one shot at doing this right. That made her cash-in moment even better though, as after a hard-fought match against Natalya, Rousey was confronted by Morgan, who cashed in her briefcase and took Rousey down to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Rousey is also expected to address her loss and Morgan's win during tomorrow night's SmackDown, so we'll have to see if she immediately calls for her rematch or if we get a slightly slower build to it. Perhaps it goes in a different direction altogether, but thankfully we don't have to wait too long to find out.

Who do you want to see Morgan face next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!