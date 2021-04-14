Who Will Hold WWE's Championships at the End of 2021?

✖

WrestleMania 37 saw five of WWE's championships change hands this past weekend. Online sportsbook BetOnline then released a new set of betting lines after the show, predicting who would most likely be holding each of WWE's top titles by the end of 2021. Three current champions — Roman Reigns (Universal), Rhea Ripley (Raw Women's) and Bianca Belair (SmackDown Women's) — all have the best chances of still being champion roughly eight months from now.

But Drew McIntyre, who lost to Bobby Lashley in the show-opening match and has a rematch booked for WrestleMania Backlash next month, is currently favored over "The All Mighty" to be WWE Champion on Jan. 1, 2021.

Check out the full betting lines below. Who do you think will hold each of these titles? Let us know in the comments below!

WWE Championship:

Drew McIntyre (+175)

Bobby Lashley (+250)

Brock Lesnar (+500)

The Fiend (+500)

AJ Styles (600)

Braun Strowman (+700)

Keith Lee (+800)

Randy Orton (+800)

Sheamus (+1000)

Karrion Kross (+1400)

Riddle (+1400)

Omos (+2000)

Damien Priest (+3300)

Samoa Joe (+3300)

Elias (+4000)

Jeff Hardy (+4000)

The Miz (+4000)

Shane McMahon (+10000)

Vince McMahon (+10000)

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (-250)

Seth Rollins (+500)

Cesaro (+700)

Daniel Bryan (+700)

Big E (+800)

Apollo Crews (+900)

Edge (+1000)

Kevin Owens (+1000)

Shinsuke Nakamura (+1200)

Karrion Kross (+1400)

Jey Uso (+1600)

The Rock (+2000)

Murphy (+4000)

Otis (+4000)

Sami Zayn (+4000)

SmackDown Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (+125)

Sasha Banks (+250)

Bayley (+300)

Becky Lynch (+400)

Carmella (+800)

Ronda Rousey (+800)

Io Shirai (+900)

Billie Kay (+3300)

Liv Morgan (+3300)

Mickie James (+3300)

Natalya (+3300)

Ruby Riott (+3300)

Tamina (+3300)

Raw Women's Championship