WWE: More on Why WWE Update Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley and Asuka's Championships

WWE's Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley and Asuka all received updated versions of their respective championships in recent weeks. Reigns had his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship consolidated into a single, black and gold championship which was followed by Asuka's Raw Women's Championship getting a new title with a similar look (though the strap on her title is white) and renamed the WWE Women's Championship. The change was completed on this week's Raw when Rhea Ripley received the Women's World Championship, which mirrors the look of Seth Rollins World Heavyweight Championship but with a white belt strap.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated dropped a new report regarding the title changes on Wednesday — "There is a reason behind the change. Paul 'Triple H' Levesque wanted to freshen up all the titles and present a new look, multiple sources have confirmed with Sports Illustrated." Barrasso also noted that it's under consideration that Paul Heyman will continue to carry the Universal and WWE Championship belts as part of Reigns' entrance and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently reported that Reigns' new title will continue the lineage of both world championships moving forward.

This story is developing...