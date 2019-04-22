WWE Changes The Viking Experience’s Name Again

When Hanson and Raymond Rowe first started teaming up in Ring of Honor, the two burly brutes were collectively known as War Machine. When the duo joined NXT in January 2018, they had their names changed to The War Raiders. The name was changed again to The Viking Experience in mid-April when the two were called up to the main roster, but now it appears the WWE isn’t done tweaking things.

Both the recaps from last week’s Monday Night Raw and the profile pages for both Erik and Ivar (the new names for Rowe and Hanson) have renamed the team The Viking Raiders, a happy medium between their previous two names.

“The Viking Raiders, Erik & Ivar, are bent on world domination,” WWE.com’s Superstar profile for the two read as of Monday afternoon. “The powerful alliance made strides toward that goal for years, decimating tag team competition around the globe, from the U.K. to Japan. In early 2018, the bruising brawlers turned their focus to the NXT Tag Team division, much to the detriment of every other duo on the black-and-yellow brand. Their arrival was explosive: Erik & Ivar ambushed Heavy Machinery and Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli in an amazing display of force.”

