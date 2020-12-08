Report: WWE Considering Teaming up Charlotte Flair and Andrade on TV

✖

Though they're engaged in real life, Charlotte Flair and Andrade have yet to interact on WWE television in any noticeable way since their relationship first began. Neither is on television at the moment — Flair has been gone since June after undergoing surgery while the former NXT Champion hasn't been seen since he and Zelina Vega were attacked by Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss in mid-October.

According to @WrestleVotes, one idea that is being floated around by WWE's creative team is having the two work together on television. The idea would be that Flair's star power would elevate Andrade up the card.

An idea that’s been discussed however not determined at this point is an on screen pairing of Charlotte & Andrade when they return to TV. The idea behind it is to use Charlotte’s star power to elevate Andrade into the main event scene. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 7, 2020

"The Queen" explained her departure from television back in July with a lengthy Twitter thread, revealing she suffered from silicone poisoning from her breast implants back in 2018.

"At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue," she wrote. "Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery."

"I'll be back when I'm ready," she added. "The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better."

