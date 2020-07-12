Back in late June Charlotte Flair was written off WWE television via a backstage attack from Nia Jax on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Since then reports have come out that Flair had voluntarily stepped away in order to undergo surgery, though it wasn't confirmed what her procedure would be. On Sunday "The Queen" explained her situation in a Twitter thread, while also giving somewhat of an indication on when she'll be back.

Flair began by explaining that she suffered from silicone poising back in 2018 as a result of getting breast implants.

A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

"At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue," she continued in a string of tweets. "Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery."

"I'll be back when I'm ready," she added. "The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better."

Prior to her departure, Flair won the NXT Women's Championship for the second time in her career at WrestleMania 36. She then started appearing on all three brands with the title before dropping it to Io Shirai in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. She was quickly pushed into the Raw Women's Championship picture and challenge Asuka for the title right before her storyline injury.

Here's what officially on The Horror Show at Extreme Rules card as of now:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (TBD Stipulation)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.