WWE’s Charlotte Flair Reflects on Working with Toni Storm

Fans of Toni Storm are incredibly curious about what her next step will be after leaving WWE, which happened after she requested her release from the company. At the time she was in the middle of a feud with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and these days Flair is in the middle of a battle with Ronda Rousey, who returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Flair addressed criticisms of her current WrestleMania program with Rousey, but she also took time to applaud the work of Naomi and Storm during their time working together, adding that Storm is a star.

“I think whatever I’ve done throughout this entire run will be forgotten about after WrestleMania,” Flair said. “I hate to say that because I loved working with Naomi and it was a pleasure being able to face Toni. I wish her the best. She has so much talent and is a star. I think, for me, everything will be forgotten once WrestleMania happens.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flair also talked about how great it was to finally face Naomi on SmackDown, a match that Flair’s been wanting for five years. She also said that this is only a taste of what they can do in the ring, so it seems like she would be more than happy to continue that feud after her battle against Ronda comes to a close.

“For me, I think I would’ve liked to have more title defenses on pay-per-views, but under certain circumstances… It was cool being champion going into the Royal Rumble because that’s never happened before [with the women],” Flair said. “Having that match with Naomi, I’ve been waiting for that match for five years now and we were finally able to have it on SmackDown last month. I thought that was incredible. It’s so cliche, but that was only a taste of what we can do. It was only one match. That was special for me. With Survivor Series [vs. Lynch], all I can say is that number one doesn’t talk about number two, but it was fun to revisit that bitter best friend [storyline].”

The Flair vs Storm feud was obviously cut short, so we’ll never know what the full plan was for that program between the two. Storm had lost to Flair in their first title match-up, and it was assumed they would throw down at Day 1. Granted, it’s difficult to see Flair losing the title there, especially if the Ronda return was already being planned, but guess we’ll never know.

Still, it seems Flair really enjoyed working with Storm during their brief time together, and hopefully, she will get that Naomi rematch sometime soon.