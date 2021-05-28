Charlotte Flair Teases Future Disney Villain Wrestling Gear

✖

Charlotte Flair arrived at WrestleMania Backlash this past Sunday in wrestling gear inspired by the classic Disney villain Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations. But "The Queen" doesn't look like she's going to be stopping there, as she posed a question on Twitter on Wednesday regarding which villain should inspire her next look. She then posted a photo of a series of sketches of Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty), Ursula (The Little Mermaid), The Wicked Queen (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) and Cruella, indicating she'll be sticking with a Disney theme going forward.

Flair came up short in Sunday's triple threat for the Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Asuka, then suffered a pinfall loss against "The Empress" on Raw.

2021 has admittedly been a rough year for Charlotte. She found herself stuck in a feud with Lacey Evans and her father, Ric Flair, earlier in the year, saw her fiance get released by the company, tested positive for COVID-19, was incorrectly labeled as pregnant by WWE's medical team and wasn't booked for WrestleMania 37.

She talked about her dislike for the Evans feud (which ended when Evans revealed she was legitimately pregnant) in an interview with The Hindustan Times this week.

"It wasn't so much about Lacey," Flair said. "It is very difficult with my dad. I had an extensive amount of time off for the first time ever in my career, I was eager and excited to come back and start fresh. I wanted to add layers to my characters as I felt stale. I wanted these changes. When my dad got brought into the picture, I was like man it's 2021 and I don't want to share the screen with my dad. I am Charlotte Flair now, I am not longer Ric Flair's daughter, that's Charlotte's dad. I was like why I have to be on TV with my dad," she said. "I don't want anyone to think that is selfish, anyone would love to share screen with their dad. But if anyone's followed my career, all I have done since day one is pave my own legacy. Yes, I do a lot of his personal trademarks but it is also to acknowledge me as a separate performer. So that's why I was frustrated at home because selfishly I wanted the screen for myself and not with my dad."