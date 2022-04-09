WWE Makes Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey I Quit Match Official for WrestleMania Backlash

Last night’s WWE SmackDown featured the fallout from WrestleMania 38 in a number of ways, and first up was the controversial finish to Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey’s match at WrestleMania. Flair ended up getting the win despite Rousey making her tap earlier in the match, but for Flair, a win is a win, and officially she never tapped. That’s what prompted Rousey to challenge her to a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, but not just an ordinary rematch. It was an I Quit match, and now WWE has made the match official.

The match will once again be for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and Rousey has sworn to make Flair tap again, but this time threatened to make it even worse. Flair rejected the match initially, but it seems management won out after Rousey confronted Adam Pierce later in the show, and now the match is set for WrestleMania Backlash.

For those who didn’t catch the match itself, Rousey locked in her armbar on Flair and though she fought for a minute, she ultimately tapped. The only problem was that a bit earlier in the match Flair had run into the referee, knocking him out. By the time Rousey had her tap he still wasn’t up yet, so Rousey then let go of the hold to go get him up.

She managed to wake him up but then Flair pounced and attacked Rousey, and then hit her finisher and pinned her. While Rousey would get to her feet, it wasn’t quick enough to beat the three count, and Flair would officially win the match. Rousey was obviously livid, and now she has a second chance to take Flair’s title.

While Rousey brought up the referee and making Flair tap during last night’s SmackDown promo, she also said that she wasn’t allowing any excuses and that it was on her that Flair won the match. We’ll have to wait and see what happens during their rematch, which takes place next month.

WrestleMania Backlash will stream exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network internationally on Sunday, May 8th at 8 PM EST.