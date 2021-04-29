Released WWE Star Confirms They Were Nearly Charlotte Flair's Protege

✖

Charlotte Flair has taken her character in a new direction as "The Opportunity" on Monday Night Raw lately. But in a recent interview with Fightful, the recently-released Chelsea Green revealed she was nearly introduced on the Raw roster as the protege to "The Queen." The pair worked together in a tag match on NXT during Flair's brief return to the brand last year. But it turned out to be one of several plans that fell through for the promising young star.

"I originally got called up in December 2019. But, it was kind of a weird call up," Green said. "It was a miscommunication, maybe, between NXT and the main roster. I was called up, but I wasn't, but I was, but I wasn't. Then I was on TV at NXT, which I was so happy about. Obviously I want to be called up, but nobody had made it official. So, to be called to TV was awesome. Then Triple H pulled me aside in May of 2020, right before the pandemic, or right around that time, because we had just done a tag match. Charlotte and I against Rhea and Io and that was the day I got officially called up," Green reiterated.

"I was just starting to get a little momentum," she continued. "So, I actually didn't hear anything. Funny enough when I was out there at the very end of the match I heard--Charlotte raised my hand and said something. Said something like, 'She's gonna be next,' or something along the lines that made me think that I was either going to be partnered with her or I was gonna be her protégé. Then I heard rumblings of that in the weeks after that I was going to be--I don't want to say the next Charlotte, but coming up behind her with her as my mentor. Which is amazing. I don't know that you can get a better spot than that. Then kind of radio silence until the next storyline that I heard about. I heard about a lot of storylines."

Though she was called up at the end of 2019, she would only wind up wrestling one match on the main roster and suffered a broken wrist during the bout. She was among the wrestlers released by the company back on April 15.