Chris Jericho on AEW Beating WWE NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars

The "Wednesday Night Wars" between NXT and AEW Dynamite are officially over, and wrestlers from both companies are now reflecting on the eight months the two shows ran head-to-head on Wednesday nights in primetime. Chris Jericho was one of the most vocal about the competition both in interviews and on television, going so far as crown himself "The Demo God," and talked about the aftermath in an interview with Forbes this week.

"Really nothing," Jericho said when asked if AEW was doing anything to celebrate NXT leaving them alone on Wednesday nights. "We've never really worried about what NXT was doing."

"I know WWE NXT was watching our stuff during their show, but this was not a war that we were ever asking for, we were kind of thrust into it by proxy. The reason why we won it and won it so handily, is we never worried about what anybody else was doing, we just worried about our own show," he added. "I think the best thing about being unopposed, is now people don't have to decide. There's been a lot of shows that we've done with some great segments and some great moments that might have been missed because people were switching back and forth."

He continued — "Of course we're competitive. Yes, we wanted to beat NXT. Yes, we wanted to drive them screaming and yelling away from Wednesdays and we did that."

With no direct competition, NXT was able to break 800,000 viewers in its first Tuesday night episode this week.

Jericho talked elsewhere in the interview about if he has any preference between working as a heel or a babyface. He entered the company as the promotion's top heel, but turned babyface with the rest of The Inner Circle after MJF's recent betrayal.

"I haven't been a full-time babyface in a really long time when you think about it. There was a very short time after the Festival of Friendship when I was a babyface for a couple months, in Japan I was a heel the whole time and from the start of AEW I was a heel as well," he said.

"The little things that Chris Jericho does as a heel that a lot of guys don't do are the same little nuances that I do as a babyface that a lot of guys don't do," Jericho added. "I'm not afraid to connect with the audience, I'm not afraid to ask people how they're doing, I'm not afraid to open up and do a little shameless pandering to the crowd."

