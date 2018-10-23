WWE Legend Chris Jericho Comments On Roman Reigns Leukemia Diagnosis

WWE superstars and fans alike are still coming to terms with the revelation from Roman Reigns that he is fighting leukemia, and one of his biggest rivals had nothing but words of encouragement to share.

Reigns has feuded with many in the WWE ring, including WWE legend Chris Jericho. Jericho took to Instagram to share some kind words for Reigns, who is one of his favorite opponents in the squared circle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s one of my favorite opponents inside the ring… and one of my favorite people outside of it,” Jericho wrote. “He’s got a big fight ahead of him, but we like fights. KICK IT’S ASS UCE! I’ve got your back…”

Jericho and Reigns have had a number of battles in the ring, but like the rest of the WWE locker room, he is nothing but supportive of Reigns in his current battle against cancer. Many superstars have shared similar sentiments about Reigns, who had to relinquish the Universal Championship on Monday Night Raw as he takes time off to undergo treatment.

Reigns made it clear though that he will be coming back to the ring, and by no means is he done for good.

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” Reigns said. “Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”

This is the first time the leukemia has flared up since 2008, and we wish Reigns a speedy recovery so he can get back to good health and doing what he loves.

Reigns was scheduled to take part in WWE’s upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view, but now that match has been turned into Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.