WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Start Time, Full Card, Betting Odds
WWE's Clash of Champions event will take place live from inside the WWE ThunderDome this Sunday. The event, sporting the tagline "Gold Rush," will see every championship on the Raw and SmackDown rosters defended. The event will begin with a one-hour kickoff show on WWE's social media accounts and YouTube channel at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET. You can see the full card for the event below, as well as the latest betting odds from BetOnline.
The show is headlined by a SummerSlam rematch between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, only this time the fate of the WWE Championship will be decided in an Ambulance Match. Reports have recently popped up that WWE might use the stipulation to protect McIntyre while still giving "The Viper" his 14th world championship reign, and as a result the oddsmakers see the match as a toss-up. The same cannot be said for the Universal Championship, as Roman Reigns is a colossal favorite in his first championship defense since turning heel and aligning with Paul Heyman.
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (-120) vs. Randy Orton (-120) (Ambulance Match) — After losing at SummerSlam via roll-up, Orton nailed McIntyre with three Punt Kicks in a single episode of Raw. McIntyre responded by driving an ambulance into the Amway Center and nailing "The Vper" with a trio of Claymore Kicks. He then chose the stipulation, despite entering the match with an (storyline) injured jaw.
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (-2500) vs. Jey Uso (+800) — Uso was a last-minute entrant in a four-way No. 1 contender's match, and wound up earning his first shot at a world championship. The tag team specialist seems oblivious to the fact that Reigns has turned heel, and "The Tribal Chief" has subtly teased obliterating his opponent on SmackDown.
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (-400) vs. Nikki Cross (+250)
- Intercontinental Championship: Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn (Ladder Match) — Zayn recently returned to television still claiming that he's the Intercontinetal Championship since he technically never lost the title. Styles followed suit (even though he did lose the title), so Hardy accepted the challenge from both men in a ladder match
- United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews
- Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. The Riott Squad
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
- SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro vs. Lucha House Party
- (Kickoff) Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Zelina Vega