WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Start Time, Full Card, Betting Odds

WWE's Clash of Champions event will take place live from inside the WWE ThunderDome this Sunday. The event, sporting the tagline "Gold Rush," will see every championship on the Raw and SmackDown rosters defended. The event will begin with a one-hour kickoff show on WWE's social media accounts and YouTube channel at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET. You can see the full card for the event below, as well as the latest betting odds from BetOnline.

The show is headlined by a SummerSlam rematch between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, only this time the fate of the WWE Championship will be decided in an Ambulance Match. Reports have recently popped up that WWE might use the stipulation to protect McIntyre while still giving "The Viper" his 14th world championship reign, and as a result the oddsmakers see the match as a toss-up. The same cannot be said for the Universal Championship, as Roman Reigns is a colossal favorite in his first championship defense since turning heel and aligning with Paul Heyman.