Report: WWE Championship Match Result at Clash of Champions Possibly Spoiled by Stipulation

✖

WWE's Clash of Champions pay-per-view will be headlined this Sunday by an Ambulance Match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. McIntyre has been dominant in his first world championship reign, defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 and retaining his title against Big Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, MVP, Dolph Ziggler and Orton in various championship matches. His reign unofficially hit the six-month mark this week, but according to Dave Meltzer WWE might have already tipped its hand about when the reign will end.

Meltzer wrote in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE made the rematch between McIntyre and Orton an Ambulance Match in order to "protect McIntyre from taking a pin while getting the title off him." This implies Orton is slotted to win on Sunday and become a 14-time world champion — though plans can obviously change between now and then.

This week's Raw saw Orton interfere in a non-title match between McIntyre and Lee, preventing the latter from taking his spot in Sunday's title match. "The Viper" also closed out the show by nailing McIntyre with an RKO while the champ was trying to lead the Raw locker room in attacking Retribution.

In the storyline, McIntyre added the Ambulance Match stipulation after Orton punted him in the skull three times in one night, forcing him to be taken out of the ThunderDome in an ambulance. The champ returned the favor by arriving at the Amway Center in an ambulance and nailing Orton with three Claymore Kicks throughout an episode of Raw. McIntyre will enter Sunday's match with a (storyline) jaw injury, which could also play into the finish.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, takes place this Sunday. Check out the full card below: