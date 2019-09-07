WWE Clash of Champions: Another Title Match Added To The Show

Another championship match has been added to the WWE Clash of Champions card, which takes place on September 15th in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The match was largely expected after Rose and Deville defeated Bliss and Cross on this past Tuesday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown Live.
Videos by ComicBook.com
At #WWEClash of Champions, @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE will defend their WWE #WomensTagTitles against @WWE_MandyRose & @SonyaDevilleWWE! https://t.co/KthDKw48j6 pic.twitter.com/4wjdbr2Wa5— WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2019
The updated card for the event is as follows:
- WWE Universal Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman
- WWE Championship Match
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
- WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte
- WWE King of the Ring Finals Match
Ricochet, Baron Corbin, or Samoa Joe vs. Elias or Chad Gable
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
- WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Revival
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado
- Roman Reigns vs. Rowan
Every WWE title will be defended on the show, so expect a match for WWE U.S. Champion AJ Styles to be announced this Monday night during RAW. Styles is set to face Cedric Alexander on RAW, which airs live this week from Madison Square Garden.
As always, ComicBook.com will have full coverage of Clash of Champions as the event airs on Sunday, September 15th.