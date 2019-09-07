WWE Clash of Champions: Another Title Match Added To The Show

Another championship match has been added to the WWE Clash of Champions card, which takes place on September 15th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The match was largely expected after Rose and Deville defeated Bliss and Cross on this past Tuesday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown Live.

The updated card for the event is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte WWE King of the Ring Finals Match

Ricochet, Baron Corbin, or Samoa Joe vs. Elias or Chad Gable

Ricochet, Baron Corbin, or Samoa Joe vs. Elias or Chad Gable WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado Roman Reigns vs. Rowan

Every WWE title will be defended on the show, so expect a match for WWE U.S. Champion AJ Styles to be announced this Monday night during RAW. Styles is set to face Cedric Alexander on RAW, which airs live this week from Madison Square Garden.

As always, ComicBook.com will have full coverage of Clash of Champions as the event airs on Sunday, September 15th.