WWE Clash of Champions: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, Women's Tag Team Championship Match Scrapped

Two matches have reportedly been pulled from WWE's Clash of Champions pay-per-view tonight. According to POST Wrestling's John Pollock, the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bayley and Nikki Cross has been pulled due to the latter being from the event, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax versus The Riott Squad is "off." Pollock said someone else will replace Cross on the show, and that explanations for the changes will be explained during the event.

Based on Shayna Baszler's Instagram, it looks like the tag champs will still compete on the show in some form or fashion. As of now the other seven matches on the show remain unchanged.

Neither Bayley nor Cross have acknowledged the change on social media, though it is worth noting that the No. 1 contender has blacked out her Twitter page.

Losing the tag title match is particularly heartbreaking to fans, as Liv Morgan told ComicBook this week how much winning those titles would mean to Ruby Riott and her.

"It's everything, honestly, and I know everyone says that but I feel like that's what Ruby and I have always worked for since day one, even with Sarah that was always our goal to represent the misfits, the people that don't feel like they belong, just the people that just felt different and we wanted to represent that, and that's so true to Ruby and I today," Morgan said. "Holding the tag team titles is just the cultivation of everything that we wanted from day one, so we're taking it very seriously and we know it's going to be a huge challenge, but we've never been more ready."

