WWE's Liv Morgan Talks Clash of Champions, Riott Squad Revamp, Twitch, and More

✖

This Sunday WWE will hold its Clash of Champions pay-per-view, and this year's event is definitely living up to that lofty title. Among the many battles for Champion glory is the Tag Team Championship match, which will have the Riott Squad's Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott taking on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for their shot at the titles. This has been a long time coming for Morgan and Riott, and ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Morgan all about their match at Clash of Champions, as well as reuniting with Riott, if they're ever going to bring someone else into the group, and even Morgan's upcoming Twitch debut.

First though it was time to talk about the long road to this title shot at Clash of Champions, and winning the gold would mean the absolute world to her.

"It's everything, honestly, and I know everyone says that but I feel like that's what Ruby and I have always worked for since day one, even with Sarah that was always our goal to represent the misfits, the people that don't feel like they belong, just the people that just felt different and we wanted to represent that, and that's so true to Ruby and I today," Morgan said. "Holding the tag team titles is just the cultivation of everything that we wanted from day one, so we're taking it very seriously and we know it's going to be a huge challenge, but we've never been more ready."

(Photo: WWE)

Both Morgan and Riott have dealt with challenges along the way, but for Morgan the greatest challenge to this point was the Riott Squad's dissolution after the draft.

"The breakup. We had broken up very unexpectedly and there was no more Riott Squad. You know? We were flying off on all cylinders. We felt our strongest in the ring as we've ever felt, then we had the draft, and Ruby and Sarah stayed on SmackDown. I'm at Raw and I went too SmackDown, and that was the end of The Riott Squad," Morgan said. "And then, I went on this journey of finding myself and becoming my own woman. I have these two girls that I could always rely on and now it was just myself, then Ruby turned on me.

The split came as a shock and set her on a very different path, but Morgan doesn't blame the breakup or the group for holding her back.

"I think true version I feel like I'm always evolving. I feel different on every day. I'm always evolving," Morgan said. "I'm always trying to be better. I think what's held me back, I don't think it was The Riott Squad, I think it was myself. You know? The way you talk to yourself is very detrimental to the way you think and the way you act, and it's just been me and my own way a lot of maybe not fully believing in myself even if that's what I show to the world. You know?"

"But now, it's like I'm just so ready to be a champion," Morgan said. "I feel like my true form will come when I hold those titles, which will be on Sunday. When I am able to hold a championship and know that what I've worked for my entire life and what I've been fighting for my entire life, that I wasn't wrong, I wasn't crazy. Once I hold it in my hands that's when I'll feel like I will have my true form."

(Photo: WWE)

The Riott Squad is represented by Ruby and Liv these days, but it will always have a third member in Sarah Logan, and they aren't looking to add anyone to the fold anytime soon. That said, she did tease a bit of a revamp for the team coming soon.

"Well, The Riott Squad will always and only be Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan. Every day that Ruby and I go out we have a wolf patch on our entrance jacket, and that is for Sarah," Morgan said. "We wear it over our hearts. She's out there with us all the time. So to be honest, we're not looking for a third member unless that is Sarah Logan, but Ruby and I are working on a little revamp if you will. So keep watching."

After they win the titles, we had to ask who they have eyes on for their first title defense, aside from Shayna and Nia likely complaining about their rematch clause.

"Honestly, anyone who wants it can come and get it at that point. You know? Whether it's Natalya and Lana, whether it's any tag team from NXT, whether that's Rhea and Dakota, just anyone. Anyone who is up for the challenge," Morgan said. Ruby and I want to be defending champions always. We want to bring the tag team championships into the future of WWE, so totally anyone that wants an opportunity can get one whether that's the girls from Retribution or anyone else."

(Photo: WWE)

In addition to taking that Championship gold, Morgan is also entering a new frontier in the world of gaming, as she's been teasing a new Twitch channel. She's excited to get started but as most know when starting a channel, getting everything set up right comes with its share of challenges. That said, she's already got an idea of what game to play for her first stream.

"There's just so many things that I'm like, holy cow. I'm just trying to get a grip on it, but games, I literally two weeks ago spent 36 hours playing Fable III. I don't know if you're a fan of Fable. I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed about it, and I'm a little bit disgusted with myself, but I definitely spent 36 hours playing Fable III and I beat it, so I definitely have to play Fable II and Fable 1. I beat Def Jam Vendetta, but I'm totally open to playing Def Jam Vendetta: Fight For NY on Twitch. Just games that I liked to play growing up. That's really what I'm wanting to do," Morgan said.

That got us to talking about that new rumored Def Jam game, which she agrees needs a new entry. As for Fable, she simply fell in love with the game's charm and addictive gameplay.

"I haven't played Fable II, and I never played the original Fable," Morgan said. "It was just the recommendation. So when I played Fable III I just fell in ... I don't know. I don't know if it just felt like another life, you know? I was this princess trying to rule my kingdom and make the right decisions because my brother is the worst. It was so crazy, and I just wanted to make great decisions for the people. I wanted to be a good leader. I got obsessed with it."

Hopefully, we'll get to see Morgan take on Twitch soon, but in the meantime, you can see her win Championship gold when she takes on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler alongside her partner Ruby at Clash of Champions, which will air on the WWE Network on September 27th at 7 EST.

Who will come out on top at Clash of Champions? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things WWE and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!