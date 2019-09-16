WWE Clash of Champions: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks Match Gets Thrown out After a Chair Shot

Fans who were hoping for a definitive ending to the Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch Raw Women’s Championship match during Clash of Champions will have to wait at least a few more weeks. Banks looked to have the match won midway through when she hit Lynch in the gut with a steel chair while the referee was distracted. She nailed a knee to the face, but Lynch kicked out at two.

Banks went for the chair again but was stopped by the ref. Lynch accidentally hit the referee with a chair, then decided to start using it on Banks. “The Boss” retreated up the stairs of the arena but Lynch chased her and brawled with her in the crowd. The two eventually made their way back to the ring, but Michael Cole unceremoniously announced the match had been thrown out due to disqualification.

The feud between the pair first started back in mid-August when Banks returned from a four-month hiatus, turned heel and attacked both Lynch and Natalya with a steel chair.

Banks explained in her recently-released episode of WWE Chronicle that, unlike what numerous reports had stated, her absence was more about mental health than frustrations with WWE creative. She also addressed the reports that she and Bayley started acting unprofessionally backstage after WrestleMania 35.

“Just like, man, you guys don’t know the full story. You don’t know the full thing,” Banks said. “And then, just like how the hell do they make this stuff up too? I saw so much stuff like, ‘Crying on the floor of the locker room.’ No, I got undressed, put my clothes on and walked out and stand with the fans and Pam [Bayley] watching the main event. Because I was so happy for those girls.

“Then there’s rumors that I was crying on the hotel floor. It’s just, man, please show me those pictures, please show me the footage,” she added.