CM Punk Gives His Thoughts on WWE's Cinematic Matches

Between WrestleMania's Boneyard Match and the Firefly Fun House Match, NXT's "One Final Beat," the Falls Count Anywhere Match on Being The Elite and everything involving The Hardy Compound, cinematic matches have become the hot new thing in professional wrestling in recent months. WWE has already revealed its plans for the next one, holding this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches inside WWE Headquarters where wrestlers will battle their way to the rooftop to try and get their hands on the briefcases. CM Punk was asked to give his two cents on the new type of match on WWE Backstage last week, where he pointed out that while he especially enjoyed the Boneyard Match he hopes WWE doesn't overdo the idea so quickly.

"It's good and it's bad," Punk said. "If I had to pick which one [from WrestleMania] is my favorite Boneyard runs away with it because you've got a strong character like The Undertaker. This guy gets away with [it], this guy shoots lightning out of his hands, you know. He has the currency with the fans where he can get away with doing some hokey stuff. The sound effects with strikes and stuff, I can forgive that.

"If you do that with guys who don't have currency with fans I think it exposes guys, it hurts them more than it helps them. In certain situations, big thumbs up," he continued. "In other situations, I think don't beat it into the ground and save it so it's special."

Undertaker talked about the possibility of doing another Boneyard Match in a recent out-of-character interview.

"Because that one was so successful it lends to that, but not to give myself a pat on the back, you gotta have the right players to do that," "The Deadman" told Nine Line Apparel. "Guys that really understand their characters and really still rely on that part of the business, not just the athletic side of the business. I think more guys kind of lean that way now. Where for me that put me right back in my wheelhouse and AJ can work with a broom handle and put a four star match on."

Here's the Money in the Bank card as of now:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. (Drew Gulak/King Corbin) vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. (Lacey Evans/Sasha Banks) vs. TBD

