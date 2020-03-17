CM Punk Makes a Great Point About WrestleMania 36 Moving to WWE’s Performance Center

WWE announced on Monday that, due to the coronavirus, WrestleMania 36 will not take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 5. Instead, the show will take place in front of no audience at the WWE Performance Center on the same date. Fans were shocked by the decision, but former WWE Champion CM Punk was able to keep things on the positive side by making a hilarious point on Twitter.

“Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee,” Punk wrote.

Here’s WWE’s statement on the decision: “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

The company later released a separate statement regarding NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay and the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction Ceremony, both of which were planned for WrestleMania weekend. This year’s Hall of Fame Class will include Batista, The New World Order, The Bella Twins, British Bulldog, JBL and Jushin “Thunder” Liger.

“The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT TakeOver will not take place as previously scheduled. We will share further details as they become available,” the statement read.

Below is the card for WrestleMania 36 so far. Both Reigns Goldberg will appear on Friday Night SmackDown this week (also planned for the Performance Center) to sign the contract for their WWE Universal Championship match.