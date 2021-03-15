CM Punk Shows Off New Look

✖

CM Punk shocked the world on Twitter last week when he revealed he's now rocking a mullet. Last week ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith made the announcement that he would now be covering the NHL thanks to the league's new lucrative deal with ESPN. Renee Paquette, a devout hockey fan, took some issue with the idea, writing, "But. But. Buuuuttttt you guys know that there's plenty of knowledgeable, passionate, hockey broadcasters that already exist right? Instead of pretending that hockey is the red headed stepchild? May I nominate @Jackie_Redmond or @JSB_TV s—, I'd love to do it."

Redmond then responded to the shout-out, giving a full endorsement to seeing Paquette start covering the NHL before pitching the idea that CM Punk should be a "correspondent" for the Chicago Blackhawks, his favorite team. Punk responded by posting a photo, giving his best impression of hockey analyst Barry Melrose.

I’ve got the look down. Put me in coach! pic.twitter.com/BAzV8sifB7 — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 12, 2021

Punk appeared on Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast back in December and answered the big question about what it would take to get him back in a wrestling ring.

"I think the landscape currently is much different than when I left," Punk said."You can play the game where you're like, 'Oh, AEW was an option, would you have gone right after you left WWE?' If you are going to play that game, there is no way they (WWE) would have handled it the way they handled it with suspending me for two months and nobody contacting me and the next thing I know, I got my release papers on my wedding day. That wouldn't have happened if there was an AEW. Because then they probably would have approached me and been like, 'Hey, your suspension is up. Ready to come back to work? Let's work this out.' Or handle it like any other sports organization would have handled [a] star pitcher f—ing going home. They're not just going to let him leave the team, go to a rival organization."

"What would it take? Oh gosh. Without wanting to insult anybody on either side of the fence, any WWE talent or AEW talent, it would take, above all, an interesting scenario," he said. "A story that would be fun to tell and also just the stupidest amount of money. But, they can save themselves a lot of money if they present a fun storyline. Now, what that is, I don't know. I'm a pretty picky guy, especially at this point. I think there are more interesting people on the AEW side of things for me to wrestle and that's because I've never wrestled them before. Young Bucks, Kenny Omega."