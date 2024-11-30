WWE’s CM Punk Throws Major Twist into WarGames Roman Reigns Team-Up

WWE had everyone buzzing last week when Paul Heyman made his grand return to SmackDown and brought CM Punk with him. Punk was revealed to be the mystery fifth member of Roman Reigns’ OG Bloodline team in their upcoming match against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline, and tonight Reigns, Punk, and Heyman would have a meeting of the minds to see if this could actually work. After a tense conversation, Reigns and Punk would ultimately come to an agreement for a one time alliance, but Punk threw a twist into the mix when he said all it would cost is a favor. Reigns balked at first, but Punk said he wasn’t who he wanted he favor from, as that would be a favor from Heyman, and Heyman isn’t spilling the beans on what that favor is just yet.

The meeting didn’t get off to the best start, as Reigns was clearly agitated that Punk wasn’t there at the agreed upon time. Reigns was about to leave when Punk finally did show, and without missing a beat Punk irritated Reigns even more when he said, “I showed up for Paul Heyman, you’re wiseman.”

Reigns didn’t take that well and then said, “That’s good, but let’s get one thing straight. I don’t need your help.” Punk took it in stride, saying, “I figured you’d feel that way. I don’t necessarily want to give you any help at all. I’m not here for you. I’m here for Paul.” Reigns then fired back by saying, “I’m really happy for you guys, I really am, but I don’t like your tone. I don’t like your attitude. I don’t like you. And I don’t want to team with you at WarGames tomorrow night.”

As things were clearly breaking down, Heyman stepped in to reason with Reigns. “My Tribal Chief. Solo has had us on checkmate since the moment after WrestleMania. If we don’t accept his help, it’s over.” Heyman then turned to reason with Punk, saying, “In all fairness, if you don’t help tomorrow night, and Solo turns back Roman Reigns and puts an end to the bloodline, you’re next. Solo is going to come after you. All five of them are going to come after you, and not just after this, but because Solo knows you are the threat. I say this respectfully to both of you. Divided we all fall to Solo. United, at best, we survive.”

Punk then said, “You don’t like my attitude. I don’t care. I don’t like you, it doesn’t mater. I’m not here for you. I’m here for Paul. You want your Ula Fala back. I want my scalps. I want my revenge for what they did to my friend. If after WarGames you want to revisit this conversation, I’m all ears.”

Reigns then said, “One time”, and Punk responded with, “One time. One favor.” Reigns smirked and said, “I owe you a favor?” Punk then said, “No you won’t owe me anything. My friend, our wiseman, will owe me a favor.” Punk then got up and left with the alliance cemented, and that’s when Reigns asked Heyman, “Wiseman…what’s the favor?”

Heyman then said, “My Tribal Chief. Let’s get through WarGames tomorrow night, and then we’ll have all the time in the world to talk about it.” Now the speculation can begin on what that favor will be and how it will affect Reigns and his Bloodline, and hopefully more answers will follow after WarGames.

