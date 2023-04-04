WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar Destroys Cody Rhodes in Surprising Turn (Watch)

The WWE Monday Night Raw following the massive two night WWE WrestleMania 39 event ended with a surprising turn from Brock Lesnar as he destroyed Cody Rhodes as the episode came to an end! Brock Lesnar showed off his strength in a showcase match against the giant Omos during WWE WrestleMania 39, and fans had been wondering what was next for the WWE Superstar. It was then a surprise when it was announced during Monday Night Raw that he would be teaming up with Cody Rhodes for a tag team match against the Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa as a way of getting payback for Cody's loss.

This was an impressive announcement in its own right as it would have been Brock Lesnar's first WWE TV match in over 20 years, and even more so when considering it's been a while since his last tag team match too. But it turned out he had other plans as before the match against the Bloodline began, Brock Lesnar turned on Cody by delivering an F5 and then subsequently destroying him throughout the ring with various weapons and brutality:

WWE RAW: Why Did Brock Lesnar Turn on Cody Rhodes?

WWE Monday Night Raw opened following WrestleMania 39 with Cody Rhodes challenging the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to a rematch following his loss at the big event. Roman Reigns did not agree to such a match, but was talked into a tag match where a stipulation meant that anyone who partnered up with Cody would not be able to challenge Roman for the titles. When Brock arrived, it was Cody's big ray of hope as it was a major partner against the dominant champion. Considering his own future is vague, it was surprised for a lot of reasons.

But as the match began, Brock Lesnar turned on Cody Rhodes and utterly destroyed him. It even led to the stretcher coming out to take him out of the ring before Brock returned to deliver even more of a beating before it was all over. Then as Monday Night Raw came to an end, Brock Lesnar held up two middle fingers towards Cody (and thus the audience watching at home) and ended the episode in quite the shocking way.

What did you thinkof Brock Lesnar turning on Cody Rhodes at the end of WWE Raw? What did you think of the WWE Raw after WrestleMania 39 overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!