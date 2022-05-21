WWE Confirms Sasha Banks and Naomi Not Released, Facebook and WWE Shop Pages Taken Down

✖

During tonight's WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole revealed that Sasha Banks and Naomi, who were previously the Women's Tag Team Champions, are indefinitely suspended from WWE following their walkout this past Monday. Cole added that the Tag Titles, which they reportedly handed over before they left ahead of Monday Night Raw, would be part of an upcoming tournament, and for those who think this might all be a work, more and more evidence appears to the contrary, as WWE has taken down both of their official Facebook pages and removed their pages and all merchandise from the WWE Shop. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also confirmed that despite those actions WWE has confirmed that neither star has been released by the company.

You can see several images of their pages on WWE Shop going nowhere, bringing up the Parts Unknown error page instead. There aren't that many details regarding where things stand between Banks, Naomi, and WWE, and this doesn't exactly inspire faith that things will get worked out, but hopefully, they eventually will.

WWE confirmed to me Naomi and Sasha Banks have not been released despite being removed from WWEShop https://t.co/6xNJrfdj9Z — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 21, 2022

Reports say that Banks and Naomi weren't happy with the direction of the Women's Tag Team Division and their individual roles in upcoming events, as it was reported they would be facing people individually leading into the next pay-per-view as opposed to continuing to defend their Women's Tag Team Championships. There was also reportedly a conversation between Banks and Vince McMahon and neither budged on their viewpoint after that discussion.

WWE have also removed all Sasha & Naomi merch of their WWEShop website.



Crazy situation. pic.twitter.com/V17IQAOxVj — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 21, 2022

They would hand the Titles over ahead of Monday Night Raw and leave the arena, and they had been advertised to be part of a match during that show, so WWE had to change up plans and address things throughout the night. Tonight it was Cole who announced the news and referenced what happened on Raw, and we'll have to wait and see what WWE's next move in all this is. We're also waiting for statements from Banks and Naomi on what happened, and we'll keep you posted as things develop.