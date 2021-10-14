WWE Congratulates WWE Hall of Famer William Shatner on His Space Travel

William Shatner set a new record this week by being the oldest man to travel into space (90 years old) while on Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-19. On top of his illustrious acting career, Shatner is also a WWE Hall of Famer for his various appearances on WWE programming over the years. Once the news of his space travel broke, WWE congratulated him by writing, “Congratulations William Shatner on being the first WWE Hall of Famer to go into space!”

“Everybody in the world needs to do this. Everybody in the world needs to see … it was unbelievable. I mean, the little things, the weightlessness, and to see the blue color whip by and now you’re staring into blackness,” Shatner told Jeff Bezos after landing back on Earth (h/t CNBC). “That’s the thing. This covering of blue is this sheet, this blanket, this comforter of blue around that we have around us. We think ‘oh, that’s blue sky’ and suddenly you shoot through it all of a sudden, like you whip a sheet off you when you’re asleep, and you’re looking into blackness — into black ugliness. And you look down, there’s the blue down there, and the black up there, and there is Mother Earth and comfort and — is there death? Is that the way death is?”

“It was so moving to me. This experience; it was something unbelievable. Yeah, weightlessness, my stomach went out, this was so weird, but not as weird as the covering of blue— this is what I never expected. It’s one thing to say ‘oh the sky … and it’s fragile,’ it’s all true. But what isn’t true, what is unknown, until you do [go to space] is this pillow, there’s this soft blue. Look at the beauty of that color,” he added.

Congratulations William Shatner on being the first WWE Hall of Famer to go into space! 🚀🌕@WilliamShatner pic.twitter.com/tRnW4qJL2G — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2021

Ironically, the man who spent years playing Captain Kirk on Star Trek admitted at New York Comic-Con that he was terrified of the idea at first.

“I’m terrified. I’m Captain Kirk and I’m terrified,” he said. I’m not really terrified-yes I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold. I’m planning on putting my nose against the window (while in space) and my only hope is I won’t see someone else looking back.”