Various reports have popped up over the past few months about NXT veterans nearing the end of their current WWE contracts. News broke last week that Johnny Gargano, NXT’s first Triple Crown Champion, signed a one-week extension in order to compete at the NXT War Games event this coming Sunday. It was also recently reported that Kyle O’Reilly, one of only two men still under WWE’s employ from the Undisputed Era, was set to see his deal end in December. Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp dropped a new report regarding both, as well as Tommaso Ciampa and Candice LeRae on Wednesday night.

Sapp wrote that Gargano’s deal is set to expire “in a few weeks” and that WWE is still trying to get him to sign a new deal. Candice LeRae, Gargano’s wife, has been off TV for several months as she’s currently pregnant with her first child. Sapp noted her contract is not imminently expiring, meaning that if Gargano opts to leave she won’t necessarily follow suit.

As for O’Reilly, Sapp wrote he chose to not sign a new deal back in late 2019 and that his deal will be up before the end of the year. Like Gargano, WWE is trying to get him to agree to a new contract.

It was also noted that Tommaso Ciampa, currently on his second reign as NXT Champion, had his deal extended due to the time he was out with an injury. Ciampa’s first NXT Championship reign came to a sudden end in March 2019 when he was forced to undergo major neck surgery. He would not return until that October.

This story is developing…