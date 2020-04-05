WWE’s Corey Graves Makes Hilarious Reference to Carmella Drama at WrestleMania

WWE’s biggest event of the year looks a bit different in 2020, but the show is definitely still on, and tonight will be an action-packed night. In fact, the fun has already started with the kick-off show, and that’s where commentators Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg started talking about Otis, Mandy Rose, and Dolph Ziggler. Graves revealed he isn’t in Otis’ corner here and gave some advice that was also a tongue in cheek way of referencing his own relationship drama that involved his ex-wife Amy Polinsky and WWE superstar, Carmella. You can check out what he said below.

“I’m very curious to see how all of this plays out,” Graves said. I mean it’s been a soap opera essentially unfolding for the entire WWE Universe and poor poor Otis.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Rosenberg asked if he was being sarcastic, he indeed was. “Dripping with sarcasm,” Graves said. “Listen, Otis is an explosive amazing athlete with freakish almost superhuman strength and ability, but the fact is that Otis got his mind caught up in a lady and it’s going to cost him professionally on the grandest stage of them all. This is a perfect example of why you never, ever, ever, ever under any circumstance, mix business with your personal life.”

Rosenberg’s face was priceless, and with good reason, since we all know that Graves’ love life was definitely a mix of business and personal, which he acknowledged after Polinsky went public with her accusations of Graves having an affair with Carmella while they were still married. It turned out they were already separated and things did settle down eventually for Graves, but even still, the advice is hilarious, and he definitely meant it to be that way.

You can find the official description of WrestleMania Night Two below.

“WrestleMania 36 Part 2 starts tonight at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network. Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Charlotte Flair battles Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship and John Cena makes his WrestleMania return against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match. Don’t miss WrestleMania Kickoff with expert analysis on Part 2 of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, tonight beginning at 6 ET / 3 PT.”

Here’s the full card for tonight.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

John Cena vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Edge vs Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs Sasha Banks vs Lacey Evans vs Tamina vs Naomi (WrestleMania Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs Austin Theory and Angel Garza

Natalya vs Liv Morgan (Kick-Off Show)

What have you thought of WrestleMania so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!