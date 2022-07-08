WWE Creative Reportedly Assuming Sasha Banks and Naomi Aren't Coming Back

Earlier today it was reported that Naomi and Sasha Banks have been removed from internal WWE rosters, moving one major step closer to an official departure from WWE. WWE has never commented on the stars' status with the company outside of the initial announcements on Raw and SmackDown, but a new report from Fightful Select adds a few details to the mix, including the view of this situation from WWE Creative. According to the report, WWE Creative is working under the assumption that Banks and Naomi aren't returning whatsoever, and one member of the Creative team said they haven't heard of any contingency plans prepared in the event that they return.

PWInsider reported on Thursday that Naomi and Banks had been removed from the internal WWE roster, and Fightful has learned that they had disappeared from other internal rosters weeks ago. No one from WWE's digital team has been told to remove either person from the official website, though the report does mention when someone was asked to edit the Sasha Banks sign for a photo gallery.

Reports have indicated that Banks' legal team was involved in securing a release, but neither Banks nor Naomi has publicly commented on the situation. If they are in fact no longer part of WWE, it is only a matter of time before they show up in another company, and many will immediately point to AEW and Impact Wrestling as the most likely destinations.

WWE has also been quiet on what the future is for the Women's Tag Team Championships, which Banks and Naomi left behind before they left the arena ahead of Monday Night Raw. Shortly after they left it was announced that WWE would hold a tournament to decide the new Women's Tag Team Champions, but then nothing was ever followed up on, at least on Television. The women's division was already a little thin on Tag Teams before they left, so WWE may be struggling to find enough teams to compete.

Hopefully, some clarity is on the way for this situation from either side, but we'll keep you posted as we learn more.